Prince William makes exciting announcement ahead of Harry's UK return

Prince William made a delightful announcement in an exciting video message released on social media.

The Prince of Wales shared that the annual Earthshot Prize Awards is all set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November 2025.

In a video message, the future King and the ambassadors of his special initiative expressed their joy for the upcoming activities in the South American country.

William said, "2025 marks the midway point of the Earthshot decade and each year we've witnessed the remarkable power of human ingenuity in addressing our planet's most pressing challenges."

"As we bring the Earthshot Prize to Brazil, a nation rich in biodiversity and environmental innovation, we are seeing fresh momentum for new ideas to create healthier and safer ways to live our lives," the Prince of Wales added.

He shared, "It is an honour to profile the people making our world a better place for us and for our children."

The statement alongside the video reads, "Olá, Brasil! The Earthshot Prize is coming to Rio this November! Get ready for big announcements, inspiring stories, and 15 new incredible Finalists from around the world, all in the heart of Brazil."

The officials showered praises on the "beautiful landscapes and irresistible energy" of Rio, saying that this year's Earthshot Prize Awards feature "innovation and nature" to regenerate our planet.

It is important to note that William shared the exciting news ahead of his estranged brother Prince Harry's possible return to the UK in the coming days to appear in a court hearing of his ongoing security case.