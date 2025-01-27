Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures 31 in Multan

A representational image of a fire. — Unsplash/File

MULTAN: At least five people were killed and 31 others were injured when a gas-filled tanker exploded at the Industrial Estate in Multan, rescue authorities said on Monday.

A massive fire erupted as a result of the explosion in the LPG tanker, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing on nearby residential areas, causing significant destruction.

Rescue officials said that the fire was extinguished after hours of effort, involving over ten firefighting vehicles and foam-based fire suppression.

Multan's City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali stated that several houses were destroyed, and livestock perished in the blaze.

He added that gas leakage from the tanker persists, prompting authorities to evacuate the area. Among the injured, 13 are reported to be in critical condition.

The District Emergency Officer confirmed that an emergency has been declared at Nishtar Hospital, where the injured are receiving treatment. Search operations are ongoing in the adjacent localities to ensure safety. Electricity and gas supply in the area has been suspended as a precautionary measure, though Multan-Muzaffargarh Road has now been reopened for traffic.

Further updates will follow as rescue and recovery operations progress.