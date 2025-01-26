Heidi Montag, Avril Lavigne make joint appearance at LA fundraiser

Heidi Montag and Avril Lavigne join hands for fundraising event

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were joined by Avril Lavigne at a fundraiser event to help the victims of Los Angeles wildfires.

The reality star couple supported a victim relief program at Lalaland Kind Café in Santa Monica on Saturday, January 26th, which donated all the proceeds to the Altadena Girls Foundation, the LAFD and Paws for Life K9 Rescue.

Ahead of the event, Pratt shared a video on Instagram hinting at the arrival of a “major” star.

“We are 54 minutes out from Lalaland Cafe, I need every single person in LA to show up so the TV networks are like ‘Oh my gosh, they're so famous.’ Also, a major mega star is gonna stop by,” he added hinting at Avril.

“Even more mega than Heidi.”

Later, the café’s Instagram account revealed on their Instagram Story that the Canadian star Avril Lavigne had arrived at the fundraiser.

The stories featured the celebrities sipping on iced drinks as they got together for the good cause.

Lavigne, Montag and Pratt’s joint appearance comes just after the couple tragically lost their $2M home in the devastating Palisades Fire in LA.