Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she reunites with ‘Bad Girls’ costars

Drew Barrymore talks about how her life changed after 'Bad Girls'

Drew Barrymore couldn't hold back her tear as she had a blast from the past during her talks show.

the 49-year-old actress reflected on her time on the set of Bad Girls when she was 16 and how the movie had a huge impact on her life.

Barrymore, who had invited Bad Girls co-star Andie McDowell on the show, shared how filming the 1994 movie was a "surreal" experience on set.

"It was that film that showed me if you care about something, be involved," Barrymore explained. “I had not been on a film like that, which was really my school. Those film sets were very educational to me about how it all works even though it was so skewed and bizarre and sort of surreal.”

Reflecting on her life changing role, Barrymore admitted, "When we did Bad Girls, I was 16. I was such a dumba*s."

She also shared the significance of the role in mid-90s. "I always talk about how much it changed my life. If I hadn't done that film, there's no way I'd be sitting here right now," the Charlie’s Angels star said.

"I feel like my whole life changed the most dramatically I can trace it back to that experience with you."

Barrymore was also visibly surprised when the studio doors opened and another Bad Girls co-star, Dermot Mulroney, walked in.

After sharing a sweet embrace, both Barrymore and Mulroney couldn't hold back their tears and shared a tissue to wipe away their eyes. Barrymore also thanked Mulroney for “taking such good care” on the set.

The movie Bad Girls was released in April 1994. Currently, Barrymore is gearing up to present at SNL’s 50th anniversary celebration next month.