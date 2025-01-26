Sean Diddy sparks legal firestorm with allegations of dirty tactics

Sean Diddy’s lawyer accuses federal investigators of playing dirty

Sean "Diddy" Combs isn’t holding back when it comes to his legal fight with federal authorities.

The music mogul's lawyers have accused investigators for stepping over the line, claiming that they've been playing fast and loose with the rules.

The 55-year-old rapper is currently stuck behind bars, waiting for his trial in May under some serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. But now, his legal team is accusing investigators of going too far now.

However, they claimed that agents pretending to be prison guards illegally searched his cell, grabbing confidential materials and eavesdropping on his private conversations.

DailyMail shared a legal document from his lawyers, says the search wasn’t about finding illegal stuff, but about getting evidence to use against him further in the court.

Furthermore, he denied all those charges while several people came forward since his arrest, accusing him of everything from abuse to rape.

Earlier, Sean Diddy filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against musician Courtney Burgess, her lawyer Ariel Mitchell and Nexstar Media Inc., the company behind NewsNation.