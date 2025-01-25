Princess Anne publicly supports King Charles amid abdication rumours

Princess Anne made a significant statement that will likely delight King Charles, especially amidst speculation about his abdication.

Princess Royal publicly extended support to her cancer-stricken brother with a message to strengthen the monarchy.

In conversation with the Press Association during her recent trip to South Africa, the hardest-working member of the royal family opened up about her retirement plans.

The mother of Zara Tindall said, "I don't think there's a retirement programme on this particular life."

Anne added, "It really isn't written in, no. It isn't really an option, no, I don't think so."

It is important to note that Princess Anne's uplifting message to continue her work with commitment and resilience came amid rumours that the King has given the green light to prepare Prince William and Princess Catherine for the crown.

However, Anne's continuous support for his ailing brother proved that King Charles would not abdicate any time soon.