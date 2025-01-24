Vin Diesel announces 'Fast X' return to LA after fires: 'Finally home'

Vin Diesel annoinces a good news for LA after the wildfires started on Janaury 7

Vin Diesel has found his own way to stand by the city after the apocalyptic LA fires.

Amidst the aftermath of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, to express his support in a heartfelt post.

Sharing a photo embracing his Fast and Furious franchise co-star Jordana Brewster, he revealed her plea to bring back the rest of Fast X part 2 in LA.

"Last week, during the fires that displaced LA… my sister Jordana reached out to me and said… Please have Universal film the rest of Fast X Part 2 in LA," the star revealed.

In Fast and Furious, Diesel and Brewster portray sibling duo Dom Toretto and Mia Toretto across the series.

"Los Angeles needs it now more than ever…" he weighed in, recounting, "Los Angeles is where Fast and Furious started filming 25 years ago…"

"And now Fast will finally return home," Vin Diesel, 57, added before signing off with "All love…"

In the comments section, Brewster echoed the sentiments, writing, "Our home," with a red heart emoji.

According to People Magazine, Fast X: Part 2 will be the sequel to 2023's Fast X.

In addition, rumours are swirling that the next film will be the franchise's final entry after over two decades since the original The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001.