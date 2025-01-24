Is Kanye West richer than ex-wife Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West has never been shy about his success, always calling himself a "billionaire" despite being under under deep water because of massive controversies.

West, also known as 'Ye', recently declared himself billionaire after facing major setback in his career where all of his money got bankrupt, but many users are expressing their concerns that how does his wealth now stack up against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 47-year-old rapper shared document from Eton Venture Services flaunting his current net worth of impressive $2.77 billion.

The Instagram post was captioned "LAA LA LA LA" as they wrote: "In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services."

"The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."

Whereas, West’s ex-wife Kardashian reached billionaire status back in 2021 and by 2024, experts estimated her worth at $1.7 billion. However, her wealth mainly comes from her successful business brand "Skims" which was valued at $4 billion in 2023.

The Kardashian star also found massive success with her cosmetics line "SKNN" and big endorsement deals, along with launching products in fashion, beauty and even mobile gaming world.

Reports claims that Kim Kardashian's brand "SKIMS" has become one of the most successful business because of its focus on body positivity and inclusivity, offering wide variety of sizes and all kind of shaded.