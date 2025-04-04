 
Friday April 04, 2025
Inside Meghan Markle's sweet tribute to daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle shares recipe for 'Chantilly Lili' dessert inspired by daughter Lilibet

By Royal Desk
April 04, 2025

Meghan Markle is sharing her latest dessert creation, "Chantilly Lili," inspired by her 3-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. 

The Duchess of Sussex posted a video on Instagram, giving her followers a step-by-step guide on how to make the treat.

The video begins with Meghan cracking an egg into a bowl, adding a touch of sugar, and then mixing it with Organic Valley milk. 

She also adds condensed milk to the treat while her dog, Pula, keeps a close distance. The final product features fresh chantilly cream, strawberries soaked in lemon juice, and a touch of sugar, all topped with colorful flower sprinkles from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan explains that the treat is a "spin on my grandma’s banana pudding recipe, making homemade vanilla pudding, layering in fresh chantilly cream...with strawberries soaked in fresh lemon juice and a touch of sugar." 

She recommends adding slices of banana and vanilla wafers to give the dessert an extra boost of flavor.

For those in a hurry, Meghan suggests using a box of old-school vanilla pudding mix or adding vanilla extract and sugar to frozen whipped topping. 

To make cookie crumbles, she recommends placing cookies in a ziploc bag and breaking them up with a rolling pin.