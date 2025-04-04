Inside Meghan Markle's sweet tribute to daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle is sharing her latest dessert creation, "Chantilly Lili," inspired by her 3-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a video on Instagram, giving her followers a step-by-step guide on how to make the treat.

The video begins with Meghan cracking an egg into a bowl, adding a touch of sugar, and then mixing it with Organic Valley milk.

She also adds condensed milk to the treat while her dog, Pula, keeps a close distance. The final product features fresh chantilly cream, strawberries soaked in lemon juice, and a touch of sugar, all topped with colorful flower sprinkles from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan explains that the treat is a "spin on my grandma’s banana pudding recipe, making homemade vanilla pudding, layering in fresh chantilly cream...with strawberries soaked in fresh lemon juice and a touch of sugar."

She recommends adding slices of banana and vanilla wafers to give the dessert an extra boost of flavor.

For those in a hurry, Meghan suggests using a box of old-school vanilla pudding mix or adding vanilla extract and sugar to frozen whipped topping.

To make cookie crumbles, she recommends placing cookies in a ziploc bag and breaking them up with a rolling pin.