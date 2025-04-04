Valerie Bertinelli shares big milestone in journey towards sobriety

Valerie Bertinelli on sobriety milestone

Valerie Bertinelli is embracing a big lifestyle change, and she’s feeling the benefits—mentally, emotionally, and, as always, with a touch of her signature optimism.

The Food Network star recently updated her fans on her decision to go alcohol-free, a journey she’s been sharing for over a year now.

“I haven’t had a drink in 15 months and it’s made such a huge difference in my mental health,” the 64-year-old cookbook author wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 2.

Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

Alongside her milestone update, she included an insightful quote.

“Drinking less alcohol is one of the most powerful steps you can take to improve your mental health. Alcohol may provide temporary relief, but it only prolongs and intensifies our struggles.”

Her upbeat post arrived just a day after her ex-boyfriend, writer Mike Goodnough, decided to share his thoughts on their post-breakup dynamic—a topic that social media commenters have been dissecting with the same intensity as a Chopped mystery basket.

In response to speculation that he and Bertinelli were engaging in cryptic, back-and-forth messaging through their Instagram posts,

Goodnough, 54, took to the platform on Tuesday, April 1, to set the record straight. “That is not the case,” he stated in a lengthy caption.

“I have never at any time posted something on social media for the purposes of communicating with someone indirectly when I know them personally and have ample ways to reach them directly.”

While clarifying his stance, he also reflected on their time together, saying, “Our relationship as partners ended. My caring about her did not.”

However, things took a turn when he addressed what he claimed were Bertinelli’s reactions to his posts.

“Unfortunately, over the past two months, Valerie has been prone to lapsing into a place where she has been playing a one-woman tennis match thinking there is someone on the other side of the net,” he wrote, implying she was interpreting his posts as indirect messages.

He went on to claim that she reads his posts, assumes they’re about her, and “lashes out angrily” as a result.

The former couple, who were together for 10 months, ended their relationship in November 2024, a split that was confirmed by PEOPLE at the time.