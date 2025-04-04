George Clooney reveals why Amal missed his Broadway debut

George Clooney made his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck on Thursday, April 3, but his wife Amal was noticeably absent.

Clooney revealed to reporters that Amal, 47, was unable to attend because "she's with the kids," referring to their 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

The family recently relocated to New York City to support George during his time in the show.

"They love being here," George said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February. "I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It's New York City."

Clooney stars in the play, which recounts the real-life story of CBS news journalist Edward R. Murrow's exposé on Senator Joseph McCarthy.

He collaborated with Grant Heslov to pen the book, and the production is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

This marks George's first stage work since 1986's Vicious. He is joined by a talented ensemble, including Mac Brandt, Will Dagger, and Ilana Glazer. The play runs through June 8.