Prince William makes powerful decision for monarchy amid King health woes

Prince William makes powerful decision as future King behind Palace doors

Prince William made a significant decision as the future King which led to a split from King Charles.

According to the Mail, the Prince of Wales hired his late mother Princess Diana's divorce lawyers Mishcon de Reya in a bombshell new move.

William had been represented by Harbottle & Lewis, a law firm favoured by the King and one of their lawyers Gerrard Tyrrell, used to make decisions for both, the monarch and his eldest son.

According to the source, "William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers."

"It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man," an insider shared.

A family friend also revealed that William "wants to do things differently from his father, and wants to be seen to do them differently."

A renowned royal commentator Richard Eden claimed that the Prince of Wales sent a powerful message to Buckingham Palace with a major royal shake-up.

He said, "William’s decision to branch out from his father’s legal advisers shows that he is more than willing to shake up the status quo behind palace doors as well."

The royal expert recalled the Prince of Wales' "major interview" with a national newspaper about his passion project homelessness day after Trooping the Colour.

Richard said, "It meant that coverage of the King’s first birthday parade was overshadowed by his heir’s declaration that he planned to end homelessness."

The above-mentioned update came amid King Charles' ongoing health woes due to side effects of cancer treatment.