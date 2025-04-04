Adam DeVine calls out Zac Efron for ‘ghosting’ him six months ago

Adam DeVine complains Zac Efron 'ghosted' him

Adam DeVine recently shared a hilariously relatable story about friendship, flakiness, and a certain Hollywood heartthrob who may or may not be crashing on his couch.

During a chat on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast, DeVine opened up about the last time he heard from his Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star and buddy Zac Efron—and let’s just say, the story took an unexpected turn.

The Righteous Gemstones actor said it had been a while since he and Efron connected, but then, out of nowhere, Efron gave him a surprise ring about six months ago.

“Hey man, I just wanna let you know that I miss you,” Efron reportedly said during their catch-up call.

DeVine, being the good friend he is, responded with the same warmth: “I miss you too, dude. You're a good friend of mine.”

So far, so heartwarming. But then came the twist.

Efron casually asked, “Um, you still have that place down by the beach?” to which DeVine said he replied, “I do.”

And that’s when things got interesting. DeVine recounted, “He's like, 'Would it be cool if I came and crashed with you for two weeks?' I'm like, 'Uh, yeah, sure, come stay with me.'"

With plans loosely made and details to be confirmed the next day, DeVine shared the news with his wife, actress Chloe Bridges.

“‘I think Zac's gonna come live here with us for a couple weeks. I don't know.’ And she's like, ‘OK, yeah, I guess so.’"

But... the promised follow-up call never came. Efron, according to DeVine, completely ghosted him.

“I even texted him like, ‘Are you gonna stay here?’ And haven't talked with him since. So I've [got] no idea, dude,” DeVine admitted with a laugh. “No idea.”

The pair first bonded while playing wild-partying brothers in the 2016 comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, based on the real-life antics of Mike and Dave Stangle.

But real life, it turns out, has its own brand of comedy—and sometimes it involves your famous friend nearly moving in... and then vanishing into thin air.