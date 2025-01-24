Chinese investors knock on SHC door over 'police harassment'

This representational image shows policemen stand guard at an unidentified location in Karachi. — AFP/File

Six Chinese investors on Friday moved the Sindh High Court seeking protection against extortion and alleged harassment by police officials in Karachi.

In their petition, the Chinese investors, while expressing their disappointment over the "culture of bribe" in the local police, have said that they would be left with no other option but to leave for Lahore or return to their homeland.

“Police [officers] demand bribes from the airport to our residences. We are made to wait for hours at the airport in the name of [arranging] bulletproof vehicles,” read the petition.

The Chinese businessmen alleged that police officials, after receiving bribes, took them to their residences in their vehicles.

In addition to this, the Chinese investors said that they had been deprived of the right to free movement and holding business meetings.

The interior ministry, chief secretary, IG, CPEC security, officials of Malir district police, Chinese embassy and others were made parties in the case.

The court sought a response from the Sindh IG and others within four weeks.

'Sindh govt vows full security for Chinese investors'

Last month, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the federal and provincial governments had always embraced foreign investors.

He said the Sindh government was working with an active public-private partnership mode and full facilities will be provided in all respects to the investors on a public-private partnership basis.

Addressing a conference at a hotel in Karachi, he added that Chinese investors were interested in investing in the medical city and transport sector in Karachi and President Asif Ali Zardari, on behalf of the Sindh government, had offered full support to Chinese investors.

He maintained that a combination of Chinese technology and the opportunities available in Pakistan is the way forward for further development and vowed that his government would extend full security to the Chinese investors.