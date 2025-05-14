First heatwave spell of May to hit most parts of country today

A man cools down with water in this undated image. — Reuters/File

The first heatwave of May will grip most parts of the country today and continue to rise temperatures for the next three to four days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Wednesday.

Under the influence of this meteorological condition, day temperatures are likely to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from May 15 to 20.

Moreover, day temperatures are likely to remain 5°C to 7°C above normal in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from 15th to 19th.

The weather department also stated that a westerly weather system is expected to enter upper parts of the country on May 19's evening or night.

The system is expected to bring rain-wind, thunderstorm (isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from May 19 to 20.

Precautions during heatwave

General public especially children, women and senior citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures due to heatwave conditions in the country.

Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well.

Rising temperatures in northern areas may enhance snowmelt rate during the forecast period.

Judicious use of water is requested in all fields of life.

Furthermore, the PMD advised all authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation due to heatwave conditions.