First heatwave spell of May to hit most parts of country today

The first heatwave of May will grip most parts of the country today and continue to rise temperatures for the next three to four days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Wednesday.
Under the influence of this meteorological condition, day temperatures are likely to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from May 15 to 20.
Moreover, day temperatures are likely to remain 5°C to 7°C above normal in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from 15th to 19th.
The weather department also stated that a westerly weather system is expected to enter upper parts of the country on May 19's evening or night.
The system is expected to bring rain-wind, thunderstorm (isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from May 19 to 20.
Furthermore, the PMD advised all authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation due to heatwave conditions.
