Kim Kardashian ignites new war after Kanye West's latest move

Kim Kardashian ignites social media war amid Kanye West's brand launch

Kim Kardashian, reality star and business mogul who is no stranger to controversies, recently found herself in a bit of hot water after posting a photo of Melania Trump wearing a wide-brimmed hat on her Instagram account.

The photo, which showed the former First Lady attending an event, took no time in sparking massive backlash among some of the star’s fans, leading the drama to lose almost 150,000 followers.

The Kardashian star’s post left people scratching their heads as they came out to express their disapproval, with one saying: "Girl… sold out for far-right MAGA propaganda."

"Well, at least we can see exactly who you are," another wrote.

A few of them even called for a boycott of Kim’s products and shows, urging others to steer clear of supporting her brand.

Seemingly, it is to notice that when the business mogul posts anything, she doesn’t just get likes and appreciation, but she gets a lot of attention and drama.

One user remarked pointed out the timing of Kim Kardashian’s post, expressing their disappointment that she chose to share a photo of Melania Trump instead of honouring the late Martin Luther King Jr., especially since his federal holiday lined up with the inauguration.