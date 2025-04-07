Zara Tindall husband Mike makes surprising statement about royal title

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall made surprising comments about a royal title amid the growing speculations.

Hello! Magazine reported that the former rugby player was recently spotted at a charity fundraiser for Debra where he made his feelings clear about accepting a royal title.

In conversation with Closer Magazine, he said, "I would definitely turn that down," amid King Charles' slimmed-down monarchy plan.

Moreover, Mike also shared his experience of becoming a part of the royal family after marrying Zara. He added, "It was easier than it could have been."

It is important to note that Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter do not own a royal title as their father Prince Philip turned down the offer given by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Notably, Anne also declined the royal family's offer to grant titles to her kids.

In 2020, Princess Anne told Vanity Fair, "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles… So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

Previously, Zara told The Times, "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

Mike's statement about the title came amid reports that the future King, Prince William might involve the Tindalls more in key royal events as a key support in his reign.