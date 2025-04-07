Justin, Hailey Bieber make unexpected move amid split rumours

Justin and Hailey Bieber respond to marital woes rumours with recent move

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber turned heads at their latest outing as they shut down the rumours of any troubles in their marriage.

The Baby hitmaker, 31, and the supermodel, 28, stepped out in matching outfits for their dinner date, on Saturday, April 6th.

The couple walked arm-in-arm to grab a bite together on their weekend date.

Hailey was seen sporting a cropped tank top, low-rise pants, paired with a hat and white shoes, while Justin chose a comfortable black hoodie and cargo pants, brown shoes and a pink beanie.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the Peaches singer was later seen heading to the car to get a hoodie for his wife.

This comes after just a day before, the pair enjoyed an ice cream date with their friend Lori Harvey.

Hailey and Justin have presented a united front recently, more than ever before, in the wake of speculations about their marital woes.

After the Rhode beauty founder seemingly unfollowed her husband on Instagram, she clarified that it was an app glitch because of her husband’s temporarily disabled account.

The Grammy winner for his part, has been active on social media to defend Hailey against “jobless people” who criticised her.