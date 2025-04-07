Michelle William opens up about ‘crying real tears’ amid strange accident

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams shares rare incident: ‘defeated’

Michelle Williams encountered a weird incident as she got on a flight to attend a funeral.

The 45-year-old singer shared her concerns via Instagram as a strange foot appeared on the armrest of her plane seat.

The Destiny’s Child alum wrote, "I promise you betta getcho foot from me. Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!," in the caption of her post.

The Survivor hitmaker shared a picture alongside the rant, showing a foot leaning outwards from the seat at the back, towards her armrest.

Williams went on to add in the comments that she was "sitting in the first class cabin."

Continuing the rant, she added, "A lot of audacity resides in that booking class … obviously!!" and "#seat3F the f is for feet."

She later revealed, "I elbowed ‘it!’ Now I gotta take my coat to the cleaners!!!"

Even after the popstar luckily "made it out alright," she said she was still "itchy" from the experience.

In a subsequent post, Williams poked fun at the situation in a hilarious song. "The devil is a liar, god is exalted, never be defeated. Y'all I was almost defeated … almost defeated with somebody's feet," she sang in a video post.