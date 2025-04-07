Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to young fan: Video

Dwayne Johnson has recently paid emotional tribute to his young fan Kane, who passed away on March 18.

On April 6, the Red Notice actor took to Instagram and posted a video, cherishing moments with a young boy who was a fan of Maui character.

In the clip, Dwayne introduced himself as The Rock and spoke to the late child whose wish was to meet Maui in real life.

The Jungle Cruise actor wrote in a caption, “My heart always skips a beat whenever I get the call from my friends at @makeawishamerica letting me know we have a ‘Rush Wish’ that needs to happen right away.”

On March 11, Dwayne recalled he got the privilege to make little Kane’s wish come true.

“Despite not being able to speak when we met, I FELT this little boy’s SMILE, and felt this little boy’s MANA,” said the Black Adam actor.

Dwayne mentioned that he also met Kane’s parents and twin brother, Dennis and the reason he wanted to share this video was to honour “Kane’s life” and show all of his fans “what an incredible, brave and amazing young boy he was”.

“Kane LOVED MAUI and loved bringing his Maui hook everywhere he went. He also wanted to sing You’re Welcome and that’s exactly what we did,” stated the 52-year-old.

Dwayne noted, “He may have been quiet, but in his heart, Kane was just singing away.”

The wrestler-turned-actor also offered his special condolences to Kane’s parents, Charles and Christine over their precious loss.

“I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending all my love, light and aloha… Stay strong,” remarked The Rock.

Meanwhile, Dwayne also appreciated Kane’s twin brother, adding, “Man, you’re an AWESOME brother and I can’t wait to shake your hand one day.”