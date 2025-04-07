Brooks & Dunn frontman Ronnie Dunn concerns fans by cutting show off

Brooks & Dunn singer Ronnie Dunn leaves the stage during performance

Ronnie Dunn, the lead singer of Brooks & Dunn, worried fans as he abruptly left the stage in the middle of performing the band’s hit song, Boot Scootin’ Boogie.

The 71-year-old was enthusiastically carrying on the performance, along with the audience, when he gestures to his bandmate and left the stage.

Waving the audience goodbye, Dunn patted his chest and walked off.

Radio host Matt Malone took to TikTok and shared a video of the moment, and wrote, "Feel better, Ronnie!!! Thanks for giving us all you could," in the caption.

The Neon Moon hitmaker was seen sitting at some moments during the concert, and sounded “winded” according to fans, as per Taste of Country.

This comes after the country star shared last month that he is struggling with COVID and strep throat.

During his show on March 22nd, Dunn told the audience, "We call it strovid… If you hear the wrong notes tonight, we’ll blame it on that. Any other time it’s just me.

The Believe singer also took a note of his illness in an Instagram post, writing, "Had to fight through the last two shows (the flu and strep aren’t a singer’s friend...) Crowds have been terrific and thanks to the best band and crew in the business we’ve powered through it…Spending a couple of days to recoup in Austin before circling back through Lubbock and on to @rodeohouston."