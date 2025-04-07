Prince Harry major blunder in Sentebale drama causes new tensions

Prince Harry appears to have “bitten off a bit more that he can chew” amid his ongoing drama with Sentebale chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the beloved charity in Lesotho with Prince Seeiso, announced his “heart-breaking” decision to step away in solidarity with the trustees earlier this month.

According to royal experts, Harry seemingly underestimated the charity boss, which may have been a mistake on his part. One expert claimed that the drama surrounding the charity only began after Harry’s major announcement.

In response, Dr Chandauka strongly hit back at the royal for “harassment and bullying at scale”.

“[Harry’s] met his match,” The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson said during discussion with A Right Royal Podcast hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths and Hello! Editor Emily Nash.

“He’s hurled abuse at the media, at the British royal family, about the UK for year after year.”

Matt stated shared that Dr Chandauka who is “a credible, intelligent woman, who is an educated doctor, a successful woman” actually hitting back is a big move as no one has been able to challenge Harry like this.

“The fact that it’s her who is saying it, who’s had this experience working with him, and also can explain exactly what happened on that day or give her side of a view of what actually happened on that day with the Netflix cameras that was captured on camera. It really opens it up.”

Now, Harry is faced with new tension as a probe has begun into the charity. The Charity Commission has since said that it has opened a case into “concerns raised” about the Sentebale charity.

The news come at the heels of Harry's anticipated travel to UK for the two-day proceeding for police protection case.