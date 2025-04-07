Taylor Swift joins Kim Kardashian in major milestone years after drama

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Arnold Schwarzenegger mark huge event

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have come together for a major milestone with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who is usually at odds with the socialite because of their years old feud, has achieved the same record, as her.

The 14-time-Grammy winner, Kardashian and Schwarzenegger has become the richest stars in Hollywood, according to the Forbes list of 2025 Billionaires.

Swift boasts of $1.6 billions net worth after her record-breaking Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all-time after it generated a revenue of $2 billion.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has taken over the music industry since she released her second album, Fearless in 2008, which achieved chart-topping success. Every album that she has dropped since, has mirrored the success of Fearless.

Kardashian on the other hand, owes the majority of her success to her family reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021, and The Kardashians, which started in 2022.

The reality star has also invested her time and energy into other business ventures and modeling opportunities.

She launched her skincare brand, SKKN by Kim in 2022, and introduced her shapewear line, SKIMS, a year later. As per the outlet, the shapewear line is worth $4 billion and Kardashian’s total net worth amounts to $1.7 billion.

Closely following the A-listers, the iconic Hollywood star boasts of $1.1 billion to his name.