Prince Harry set to make big move for King Charles despite brutal snub

Prince Harry was hurt to know about King Charles' sudden hospitalisation when the news broke, knowing that he was no longer kept in the loop about his father's health.

Despite the brutal snub from his cancer-stricken father, Harry is still willing to make amends with a grand gesture.

The Duke of Sussex is desperately concerned over his father’s health especially after he found out about the monarch’s sudden hospitalisation.

Recently, Buckingham Palace had announced that the King suffered from the side effects of his cancer treatment which caused the sudden hospital visit.

According to a source quoted by Heat Magazine, Harry is planning to making a visit to the UK despite Prince William and Queen Camilla blocking his way.

“Knowing his dad was so bad he had to be hospitalised is incredibly worrying for Harry. He’s beside himself and panicking that things will take a turn for the worse before they can make peace with him,” the insider said.

“No matter what has happened in the past, he still loves his father. Seeing him struggling and being thousands of miles away and not able to help is breaking his heart.”

The source also noted that Prince William and Queen Camilla are against the notion of Prince Harry coming to visit the King.

The source added Harry’s family are still yet to forgive him, with William and Camilla “trying to protect Charles from any more upheaval”.

The insider said, “Harry has been calling home to try and at least speak to his dad but so far, he’s getting stonewalled which makes it that much tougher. He feels like his only option is to get over there in person and push his way in.”

It remains to be seen if Harry would finally be able to meet his father a year after he met with him in a 30-minute meeting following the cancer diagnosis.