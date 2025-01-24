Dick Van Dyke reveals secret tips for good health at 99

Dick Van Dyke gets candid about keeping healthy as he ages

Dick Van Dyke opened up about the reason of his good health at 99 in a new interview.

The Mary Poppins star revealed, “I’ve always exercised, three days a week," as he appeared on the podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name episode on Wednesday, January 22nd.

“I get down and do a lot of stretching and yoga,” he continued, explaining his workout regimen for the week.

The Dick Van Dyke Show alum went on to say that he believes his active lifestyle might be the secret to his good health at an old age.

This comes after Van Dyke was previously spotted leaving the gym on his 98th birthday in 2023, along with his wife, Arlene Silver.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor joked that his wife Silver makes him exercise though he “hates” it.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Van Dyke shared his plans for his 100th birthday when he makes it to his centenary on December 13th, 2025, saying he’s going to throw a “big party.”

The legendary star shared that he would try to surpass his 99th birthday party with great measure for his 100th.