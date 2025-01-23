Khloe Kardashian gets candid about ex partners cheating

Khloe Kardashian shares how she reflects on her ex partners’ infidelity

Khloe Kardashian does not blame herself for her ex partners cheating on her.

Although the 40-year-old media personality has faced cheating in her marriage with Lamar Odom, as well as her relationship with Tristan Thompson, she knows that has nothing to do with her.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Jaye Shetty on her podcast Khloe in Wonderland on Wednesday, “I know what was done to me was not about me. I know that was about them, and they have past trauma that they've never healed from.”

The reality star went on to say that whenever she would bring up why her exes made the choice to cheat, with them, they’d respond, “‘Oh, my parents or I came from a broken house.’ It's always something like that. It's never about the immediate relationship.”

Kardashian, who shares two children daughter True Thompson, 6, and son Tatum Thompson, 2, with Thompson, shared that her loved ones’ support was crucial to her while she struggled with moving on from broken relationships.

“If it wasn't for my family, my core circle and also my relationship with God… I just learned it wasn’t about me,” she said.

Changing her mindset about it, the mom of two instead thinks, “I was used for that person to learn life lessons.”

“No matter what someone did to me, I was never manipulative or trying to do the same thing back,” she added.