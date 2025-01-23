Lucien Laviscount going extra miles for season 5 of 'Emily in Paris'

'Emily in Paris' was renewed for another season last year

Lucien Laviscount, who rose to fame with popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, has been making extra efforts for the next season.

Lucas was introduced as ‘Alfie’ in the second season of the comedy drama series. He played the love interest of Emily, played by Lily Collins.

Now that the show is gearing up to release the fifth season, the 32-year-old is trying to up the game with his 'French'.

The actor has claimed that he has been taking classes to learn French in order to get better at his cast member's native language.

"I am learning French, I have been taking lessons. Paris is the best”, told Lucien.

The Snatch actor, however, says that he is getting better at it, but he wants to be confident about it.

While talking to Mail Online, the British actor stated: "My French is getting better, but I'm not gonna give you anything until I'm really, really confident about it."

The last season showed Emily exploring the city of Rome along with a newly introduced castmate and new love interest, Eugenio Franceschini.

Collins and everybody else is eager to see where her relationship goes with on-screen partner, Marcello.