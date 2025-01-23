Kate, William's special connection to Kensington Palace set for major change

Prince William and Princess Kate’s London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, is set to undergo a major transformation as plans for a £3 million revamp of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground are revealed.



The playground, which has welcomed over a million children since its opening in 2000, will feature accessible upgrades, including a wheelchair-friendly sailing ship and a new treehouse.

The improvements are aimed at creating a more inclusive space for children of all abilities to enjoy.

While the couple has spent much of their time at their Windsor residence, Adelaide Cottage, a modest home compared to their lavish London base, they will likely visit Kensington Palace during the closure of the playground from autumn 2025 to spring 2026.

The family, now living closer to Princess Kate’s parents and their children’s school, is embracing a more private lifestyle in Windsor.