Taylor Swift's album to get snubbed at Grammy this year?

The entertainment world is currently buzzing with massive excitement and a little bit of controversies here and there as the 2025 Grammy Awards are just around the corner.

Things got really interesting this time when a list of possible Grammy winners was leaked. This recent act sent shockwaves through the music industry, especially for one artist who might be completely overlooked.

It was a real surprise, and everyone's talking about it.

Taylor Swift, who kicked off her high-grossing Eras Tour on December 8, might get snubbed at the Grammys this year, as it seems like her latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' might not be a Grammy favourite.

The Lover hitmaker’s The Eras Tour concert film, which broke all the box office records with its massive earning, was completely ignored for the Best Music Film award at the Grammys.

However, many experts are predicting that it will not win Album of the Year, and even a famous psychic said that it's going to lose.

During an interview with Casinoorg, the prominent psychic shared: "Taylor Swift isn't shown as a big winner within the big four categories."

"The calm Four of Swords Tarot card indicates that this specific awards ceremony yields modest results for the talented star."

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 2, 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.