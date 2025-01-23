Prince Harry takes major U-turn to protect King Charles

Prince Harry, who was initially set to travel to the UK for his trial against the UK publishers, had a shocking change in plans as a historic decision was taken in his favour.

The Duke of Sussex settled in an out-of-court eye-watering multimillion-dollar deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, (NGN). The prince is expected to receive at least more than £10m in damages.

King Charles’ youngest son had been brutally criticised previously for dragging the name of the royal family in his case, especially late Queen Elizabeth, Charles and Prince William.

However, the tables appeared to have turned for the royals as the King and his senior advisers “breathe a sigh of relief”.

In his bombshell memoir, Spare, Harry had explained how his father and brother had reacted to the phone hacking lawsuit as it “directly affected them”. The Duke quotes his father dubbing his lawsuit as a “suicide mission”.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer claims that Harry’s move may have “eased tensions” and opened up an eventual path to reconciliation” with his decision to settle.

The expert explained that if the case had gone to trial, it would have exposed many possible “shabby backroom deals between the palace and the Murdoch organisation.”

Harry had also accused some members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, for trading information about him to the press for a more favourable treatment.

While Harry had claimed that he would be the last person to settle and would see the case till the end, his U-turn seems to have “prevented some extensive washing of the Royal Family’s dirty linen in court”.

The royal family has not yet reacted to the news officially but Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer lauded his nephew for the win and earning an apology from The Sun – something it has never done in legal case before.

“It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on major media organisations like this, and incredible tenacity to win against them,” Spencer wrote in an Instagram post next to a screenshot of a BBC News report about Harry’s legal win.

“It’s wonderful that Harry also secured an apology for his mother - she would be immensely touched by this, I’m sure, and also rightly proud. Well done indeed.”

Meanwhile, it is understood that a gesture of appreciation may be extended from Harry's cancer-stricken father for his wise decision.