Zoe Saldaña reveals how art helped calming her ‘restless mind’

Zoe Saldaña reveals how art saved her from going downhill in life

Zoe Saldaña has recently revealed how art helped her calm her ‘restless mind’ due to ADHD or dyslexia.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Avatar star recalled she was “always off” because of her “restless mind”.

Zoe explained, “When you have a child that has ADHD and is dyslexic and has a lot of energy and doesn’t sit still and is unable to listen, you think that it’s on purpose. I just remember asking myself, "Why don’t I fit in? Why do I do this?”

The Emilia Perez actress shared that her condition would make her sad and feel isolated.

Zoe opened up that she used to feel alienated as a child after starting her life in the Dominican Republic following her father’s demise.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, who lived in New York until nine years old, discussed the culture shock as she had to speak only Spanish and no English.

Interestingly, Zoe even got bullied at her school because kids didn’t understand her

Hence, the Amsterdam actress finally found solace in the performing arts and ballet.

“I learned in a very innocent, unconscious way when I was very young that I need to live in art because I find peace. I can rest when I’m creating,” noted the 46-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zoe opened up that she initially turned down her role in the hit show Special Ops: Lioness.

The actress mentioned that she didn’t feel she was “cut out for the role,” in contrast to Zoe’s free spirit.

“I was convinced that I was going to fail,” stated the Nina actress.

However, a year later Zoe changed her mind and called series creator Taylor Sheridan.

“He responded immediately, and he was like, ‘We're waiting on you,’” she added.