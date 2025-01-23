Ryan Reynolds makes Harvard debut amid ongoing legal dispute

Ryan Reynolds is making his Ivy League debut.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star shared a few pictures from his recent speech at Harvard Business School in Boston on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 22, amid his and his wife Blake Lively's ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

Reynolds, 48, is seen in the first picture standing in the centre of a sizable group of people in what looks to be a lecture hall.

Underneath the snap, he wrote, "If my dad were even remotely alive enough to see me speaking at Harvard Business School, he'd be pretty impressed."

"More due to his sudden aliveness ... but also, what an opportunity to withhold affection AND see your child speak at Harvard," Reynolds joked.

James Chester Reynolds, Ryan's father, had Parkinson's disease for almost 20 years until passing away in 2015 at the age of 74.

Under another picture of himself and author Matt Higgins speaking in front of the students, Reynolds commented, "Thank you @mhiggins for the thought conversation and tee up."

"This class has megawatt talent. The questions alone made me wiser," Reynolds concluded.

Days before, on Thursday, January 16, the actor was spotted out and about in New York City. That same day, Baldoni, 40, filed a $400 million lawsuit against him, Lively, 37, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and Sloane's public relations business Vision PR, Inc. The actor appeared in Boston.

Reynolds made his first public appearance since his wife's initial sexual harassment accusation against Baldoni on Dec. 20, 2024, when he presented at the National Board of Review Awards dinner earlier this month.