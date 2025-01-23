ECP reveals fresh data on number of voters

This graphic shows Pakistan's voters in numbers.

There are now 132.67 million registered voters in Pakistan, up by 0.47 million from 132.2 million, as per the fresh data provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the latest figures, 71.28 million (53.72%) of the country's voters are men and 61.39 million (46.28%) are women.

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), there are 0.61 million male voters (52.37%) compared to 0.56 million females (47.63%), with a total of 1.17 million voters.

Balochistan reports 3.10 million male voters (56.01%) and 2.43 million female voters (43.99%), summing up to 5.54 million voters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 12.28 million male voters (54.38%) and 10.30 million female voters (45.62%), with a total of 22.59 million voters.

Punjab, home to the largest voter base, has 40.24 million males (53.27%) and 35.30 million females (46.73%), totalling 75.55 million voters.

Sindh’s total voters stand at 27.82 million, with 15.03 million males (54.03%) and 12.79 million females (45.97%).

District-wise

The total number of voters in Quetta is 882,342. Out of these, 502,905 are male voters (57%) and 379,437 are female voters (43%). In millions, this translates to around 0.88 million voters.

Peshawar has a total of 2,164,050 voters. Male voters account for 1,192,611 (55.11%), while female voters number 971,439 (44.89%). This is about 2.16 million voters in total.

Summing up the totals for Karachi Central, Karachi East, Karachi South, and Karachi West, the total number of voters in Karachi is 7,230,996. Male voters total 3,874,555 (53.58%), and female voters total 3,356,441 (46.42%). This is approximately 7.23 million voters.

Lahore has a total of 7,170,620 voters. Male voters number 3,775,235 (52.65%), and female voters number 3,395,385 (47.35%). This is approximately 7.17 million voters.

The total number of voters in Faisalabad is 5,477,275. Male voters account for 2,926,959 (53.44%), while female voters number 2,550,316 (46.56%). This is approximately 5.48 million voters.

Rawalpindi has a total of 3,408,318 voters. Male voters number 1,751,624 (51.39%), and female voters number 1,656,694 (48.61%). This is approximately 3.41 million voters.

In summary, the total number of voters in these six major cities is nearly 26.33 million. Male voters constitute around 14.02 million (53.24%), while female voters make up about 12.31 million (46.76%).