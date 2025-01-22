Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle’s unexpected connection revealed

Queen Camilla recently revealed her shared enthusiasm for beekeeping with Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex gears up for the release of her new Netflix reality series, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on March 4.



Meghan's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, will feature products like honey and jam. In a sweet gesture, the Duchess gave close friends jars of homemade jam last year.

Her interest in beekeeping aligns with that of Queen Camilla, who also has a long history with honey production. The Queen previously sold honey from her Wiltshire estate, Ray Mill House, at the renowned department store, Fortnum & Mason.

For over two decades, Camilla has been a regular customer of beautician Deborah Mitchell’s firm, Heaven, known for its bee venom facials, which are said to have anti-aging benefits.

Her husband, King Charles, is also an avid beekeeper, maintaining several beehives across royal properties such as Highgrove House and Windsor Castle.

Meghan, 43, shared her excitement for her Netflix series on Instagram, writing: 'I’m thrilled to finally share this with you! I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed making it. Wishing you all a wonderful new year!'