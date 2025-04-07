Kieran Culkin, Bill Burr spark fans frenzy with 'Saturday Night Live' cameo

Kieran Culkin, Bill Burr surprise fans with ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo

Kieran Culkin and Bill Burr made a blink and you’ll miss it cameo during Jack Black’s Saturday Night Live monologue.

After wrapping up their Broadway play Glengarry Glen Ross, the newly minted Oscar winner and Burr, 56, exited the Palace Theater to head straight to Studio 8H, where Black,55, returned to host the comedy sketch after two decades.

While the Kung Fu Panda voice star was dancing across a row of audience members, singing, "If you wanna rock and roll, you best be following me," the Succession star, his wife Jazz Charton and co-star Burr could be seen enjoying and laughing.

After a brief dance in front of the trio, the comedian pointed behind the audience for a surprise: "Ladies and gentlemen, a marching band."

Due to the brief appearance on the screen fans were sceptical if they really saw the actors having a great time in the crowd before one confirmed, writing, "Bill burr and Kieran Culkin just casually in the audience."



"I thought I was crazy," expressed a second user.

"Omg didnt notice, thought i saw rachel maddow for a second but i guess it was just a lookalike - BILL BURR AND KIERAN CULKIN!!!!!!!" exclaimed a third admirer, echoing the sentiments of others.

Moreover, fans spotted American drummer Questlove, SNL alum A. Whitney Brown, Rachel Maddow and claimed Joe Minoso, who played Joe Cruz in Chicago Fire, was also there in the seated in the live audience.