Prince William, Kate Middleton new strategy about children laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are parents Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have seemingly taken on a new strategy for their children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have famously broken years-old royal tradition in favour of a more hands-on parenting style despite having prominent roles in the monarchy.

Following a rather difficult year, given Kate’s brush with cancer, the royal couple seems to have become more open about their children, which was assumed to be a new tactic to make the royal family more relatable to the public, especially the youth.

However, a royal author explained that this is not the case.

“I don't think there’s any tactic behind it, I think it’s genuinely that the Prince and Princess of Wales are involved and affectionate parents,” royal author Gareth Russell told GB News.

“All of those stories that they tell are clearly being told by involved and loving parents, and sometimes they're quite funny, and sometimes they're quite sweet.”

“The Prince of Wales has been very open about how much he loved his parents and his grandparents, but also that, like many parents in his generation, he wants to do things a little bit differently,” he continued.

“It’s just more common today to share these kinds of anecdotes publicly, whereas maybe 30, 40, 50, 60 years ago, things were just generally more formal.”