Glenn Close shares honest feelings about working with Kim Kardashian

Glenn Close reveals rare details about getting to know Kim Kardashian

Glenn Close got candid about her experience working with Kim Kardashian, as she shared insights into a pajama party at Kris Jenner’s house.

The 78-year-old actress shared, “We all got into our Skims pajamas,” referring to the fashion line owned by the reality star, 44.

“I arrived in my pajamas and my bathrobe at her mother’s house,” she explained. “We had fabulous martinis. It was really fun,” Close added, while talking to Us Weekly on Saturday, April 5th, while she attended the Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

The Deliverance star and Kardashian became friends when they worked together at the upcoming legal drama series, All’s Fair.

The TV series, stars Kardashian, Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor, and is created by Ryan Murphy.

Gushing about the reality star, Close said, “Just getting to know her. I mean, I really love her. I think she has a public image, right? I don’t spend a lot of time on Instagram, but her as a person, as a woman, I was very impressed.”

Close went on to share that she was impressed by the way the reality star manages her life, “First of all, she’s very professional. She was also — she has an amazing ability to compartmentalize. She would be talking to her kids. She’d be studying for a law exam, then she’d be having a board meeting for Skims, and then she’d be, you know, walking on set.”

This comes after Kardashian shared that she felt extremely nervous to work with Close ahead of the shooting.