Queen Camilla makes emotional plea to King Charles as Italy tour begins

Queen Camilla made an emotional plea to King Charles as they began their much-awaited tour of Italy.

Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's cancer back in February 2024 and since then, he has been undergoing medical treatment.

Despite fighting a serious illness, the King showed his determination at various points in his life by showing up at key royal events.

However, recently, he suffered the adverse effects of cancer treatment and was hospitalised for a brief period of time, resulting in the cancellation of his royal engagements of the week.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier revealed that King Charles' better half Camilla often requests him to "slow down," but is busy in his nature.

According to The Sun, he said, "I would like him to slow down, Camilla is forever telling him to slow down, she would like him to pace himself, she would like him to take it easy but he just got this work ethic."

The King is "known for working late into the night and literally falling asleep on his desk. Those days have gone, he needs to curtail that sort of ridiculous workload but it's just in his nature, it's just in his blood. He likes being busy. He likes doing his job," the royal expert remarked.

All eyes are now on the King's four-day tour of Italy, which marks his first international trip following his hospital stay.