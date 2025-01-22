Noah Centineo shares shocking reaction of Lana Condor after ‘XO, Kitty’ cameo

Noah Centineo shared how he was offered to revive his role as Peter Kavinsky.

Noah Centineo opened up about how his former co-star Lana Condor truly felt learning about his return as his iconic character in XO, Kitty.

Speaking to People, the 28-year-old actor couldn’t help but share the happy news with her and shared her unexpected response.

He revealed that he had sent a message to the Lara Jean actress who seemed extremely thrilled to hear the news, and responded with enthusiasm, calling it, "awesome," and "so great."

Reprising his iconic role as Peter Kavinsky in the Anna Cathcart led spin-off series, which premiered on January 16, the actor went on to tell the magazine about his initial thoughts about reviving the character, mentioning that it felt "kind of daunting."

"Not kind of, it is daunting. It's extremely scary," he admitted

"Peter Kavinsky and To All the Boys, is so beloved that you kind of don't want to touch it," he added.

Noah further shared that although it has been several years since he played the role, he would never hesitate to go back to the role that launched his career.

The Recruit star went on to express his support for the 21-year-old actress who played lead in the spin-off saying that he is extremely proud of her and would do anything to support her endeavors.

"She's just doing such an incredible job and I'd do anything to support her," he stated.

The cameo happened mostly because of "perfect" timing. Noah was already in Seoul filming for season two of his show when the producer of XO, Kitty, reached out asking whether he would like to be a part of the show.

"He just said, 'Hey, you're shooting in Seoul at the same time we are. Would you do this cameo I said, 'Absolutely,'" he revealed with enthusiasm.