Prince Harry celebrates monumental victory following court case settlement

Prince Harry has addressed the conclusion of his court case against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, after reaching a settlement that prevents the case from going to trial.



In a statement delivered by his barrister, David Sherborne, the Duke of Sussex expressed frustration over what he described as “aggressive and vengeful coverage” of his family, which he believes intensified after he initiated the legal proceedings over five years ago.

The statement revealed that News UK, the parent company of The Sun, has admitted to engaging in illegal activities.

These admissions include acts of wrongdoing against former Labour Party Deputy Leader Lord Tom Watson and unlawful practices by The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World targeting Prince Harry.

Highlighting the significance of the case, the statement described the settlement as a “monumental victory” that exposes years of misconduct within Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire.

The result was attributed to the perseverance of Prince Harry and Lord Watson, whose determination to bring the case to trial ultimately forced the admissions of wrongdoing.

Prince Harry’s case marks a significant moment in his ongoing efforts to hold media organisations accountable, further spotlighting concerns about unethical practices within parts of the UK press.