Noah Centineo teases return to rom-coms after ‘XO, Kitty’

Noah Centineo revealed why he was scared to bring his iconic character back.

Noah Centineo hinted at making a return to the rom-com genre after making a heartfelt cameo in the fan favourite show XO, Kitty.

In a recent interview with People, the 28-year-old actor has expressed his desire to return to this rom-com genre that initially sky-rocketed his career.

Reflecting on his breakout role as Peter Kavinsky in, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, he said, "At some point, I would like to go back to romance."

"I don't know if it would be a young adult, but I do want to go back to romance."

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum in a behind-the-scenes clip, Noah revealed that he was scared to step into his popular character again since it had been a long a long time.

"You reopen something that I did five years ago. It was very, very special, and you want to do it justice. You don't want to let anyone down," he expressed while calling the experience "surreal."

The actor rose to fame for his iconic and widely beloved role as Peter Kavinsky, the charming jock who goes from fake boyfriend to a real boyfriend of Lara Jean Covey, played by Lana Condor, in the To All the Boys trilogy based on Jenny Han’s young adult novels.

Noah recently made a special appearance as the beloved character in season two of the spin-off series XO, Kitty, as a college student at Stanford, who travelled to Seoul for a lacrosse tournament giving helpful advice to his girlfriend’s little sister Kitty.