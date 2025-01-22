Another convoy carrying essential goods dispatched to Kurram

An aid truck departs for Kurram district from Tal Cantonment, on January 14, 2025. — Geo News

HANGU: The district administration said on Wednesday that another relief convoy, loaded with food and essential supplies, has been sent to Kurram from the Torpul checkpoint in Tal.

According to officials, the convoy included 45 trucks carrying goods.

District Police Officer Muhammad Khalid said that another consignment comprising 16 trucks were sent to the crisis-hit region later in the day.

A total of 61 vehicles carrying food supplies had entered Kurram district today, confirmed DPO Khalid.

He said that the goods supply operation was being closely monitored by Kohat Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed and Kohat commissioner to ensure the smooth and secure transportation of goods.

Kurram has been wracked by violence for decades, but around 150 people have been killed in a fresh round of fighting which started in November last year when two separate convoys travelling under police escort were ambushed, leaving 40 people dead.

The security situation in the region has created an acute shortage of goods and medicines, causing serious inconvenience to the locals.

The recent wave of tribal violence culminated in a peace agreement between the elders of both the warring tribes after prolonged parleys earlier this month, which was followed by the supply of essential items to the conflict-hit district. However, miscreants have continued to attack the aid convoys.

Last week, terrorists ambushed a convoy of 35 vehicles set to resupply local traders in the restive territory with rice, flour, cooking oil and essential medicine, which claimed the lives of at least 8 people, including security personnel, drivers and civilians. Retaliatory action by security forces resulted in the killing of six assailants.

Separately, the district administration said that targeted operations based on intelligence inputs were ongoing in the Bagan area. These operations involve coordinated efforts by civil administration, police, and security forces.

During the operations, a substantial cache of illegal weapons has been recovered, as reported by the district administration. The operations have received extensive support and cooperation from local tribes and residents.

Officials highlighted that these efforts mark a pivotal step toward maintaining peace and eradicating criminal activities in the district. Under the peace agreement, strict action will be taken against miscreants without any discrimination, they affirmed.