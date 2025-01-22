The Band's last surviving member Garth Hudson dies at 87

Garth Hudson died at 87

Garth Hudson, the last surviving member of The Band, has passed away at the age of 87.

On Tuesday, January 21, the all-around musician’s death was confirmed by the rock band’s social media accounts. Notably, the cause of his death was not disclosed in the posts.

"Today, we sadly say goodbye to Garth 'Honey Boy' Hudson, the last living original member of The Band," they wrote alongside a series of pictures of the late artist.

Citing a touching quote from the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, "I found some true enjoyment in helping people get to the bottom of their feelings," the band penned that Hudson just did that with his music.

The keyboardist, saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist’s luminous career includes songs like, Up on Cripple Creek, The Weight and Rag Mama Rag.

It is pertinent to note that the musical genius was the eldest member of the group that once backed Bob Dylan in his electrifying 1965-66 world tour and breathed a new spirit into modern American music.

After the release of their debut album, Music From Big Pink, The Band glued together for eight years before parting ways in 1976.

After the boys went their separate ways, Hudson opted to work as a session musician with many artists, including Leonard Cohen and Van Morrison.