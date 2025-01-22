PMD warns of worsening drought risk

Tree lies on the cracked bed of a dried reservoir in this representational image. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released a fresh advisory, warning of substantial rainfall deficits and the growing threat of worsening drought conditions across the country.

Following an earlier alert issued on December 9, 2024, the PMD highlighted that recent rainfall brought little relief to plain areas, exacerbating the drought situation.

According to the PMD, between September 1, 2024, and January 15, 2025, Pakistan recorded a below-normal rainfall deficit of 40%, with Sindh experiencing a shortfall of 52%, Balochistan 45%, and Punjab 42%.

The PMD has identified various regions facing mild drought conditions. In Punjab, the Potohar region, including Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, is among the affected areas.

Southern districts such as Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, and Layyah, along with central areas including Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, and DG Khan, are also impacted.

In Sindh, widespread drought-like conditions prevail in Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Padidan, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi.

Similarly, Balochistan is facing challenges in areas such as Ormara, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Lasbella, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and adjacent areas.

PMD forecasts indicate a dire outlook for the coming months. With no significant rainfall expected in rain-fed regions of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, the situation is likely to deteriorate further.

Above-normal temperatures predicted for the second half of the season, from January to March 2025, could exacerbate existing mild drought conditions, potentially escalating them to moderate levels.

The emergence of flash droughts is also anticipated due to the ongoing rainfall deficit and rising temperatures, which align with the climatological patterns of the region.

In response to the evolving crisis, the PMD’s National Drought Monitoring and Early Warning Centre (NDMC) is closely monitoring conditions and urging stakeholders to adopt pre-emptive measures.

Farmers and agriculturists have been advised to stay updated through the PMD website and adjust their practices to mitigate potential losses. Authorities are being called upon to implement proactive measures to address water scarcity and support vulnerable areas.

Further updates and detailed advisories can be accessed on the PMD’s official website at www.pmd.gov.pk.