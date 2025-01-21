Young man, teenage girl shot dead for 'honour' in Karachi

Rescue officials transferring bodies of victims to hospital following double murders in Malir's Rafah-e-Aam Society, Karachi, on January 21, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

A man killed her daughter and her friend in the name of honour by firing bullets at his residence in Malir's Rafah-e-Aam Society in Karachi on Tuesday.

Police stated that the suspect, identified as Azhar, claimed that he found his daughter and her friend alone on the residence's rooftop which enraged him. He then shot both from a close range, which killed the two on the spot.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Fatima and 20-year-old Ali.

Following the murder, the suspect surrendered himself before the local police and confessed to the killings in the name of 'honour', added the police.

In his initial statement to the police, Azhar said that he had stopped the young man from visiting his residence many times, however, he paid no heed to his warnings.

The police added that the accused was a garment trader and had been residing in the area for around 20 years.

Much of Pakistani society operates under a strict code of "honour", with women beholden to their male relatives over choices around education, employment and who they can marry.

Hundreds of women are killed by men in Pakistan every year for allegedly breaching this code.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, 316 "honour" crimes against women were recorded in the country in 2022.

But many cases go unreported, as families tend to protect the murderers — often male relatives.