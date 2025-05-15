Karachi police nab two sons for 'torturing, killing father'

The suspects alleged of murdering their father are behind the bars. —Screengrab/ YouTube/GeoNews/File

KARACHI: Two callous sons alleged of torturing and killing their own father have been arrested in the Federal B Area of Karachi.

The cops caught them when the suspects were carrying the body into a sack while trying to dispose of it.

Police said they were transporting the sack on a motorcycle to discard the body, when police stopped them for a routine check in Jauharabad area of FB Area Block 15. Upon opening the sack, police found the body of a man.

The arrested individuals confessed that the deceased was their father, Khawar Anjum, whom they had killed by torturing and strangling. The victim, Anjum, was a Unani practitioner (hakeem) and originally hailed from Mirpur Khas. He resided with his two sons in a room at Madrassa Zakaria Khairia.

The two sons, identified as Ibrahim and Afzal, have been taken into custody. Police are currently conducting further investigations to ascertain the exact motives behind this heinous crime.

When inquired, the sons said they killed their father for his treating them badly and forcing them to return to the village, while they wanted to stay in the city.

“Our father had started shouting and quarrelling on petty issues,” they said.