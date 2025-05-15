Ceasefire violation by India to be met with 'swift, assured' response: DG ISPR

Director-General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses press conference at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, April 29, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has warned that any ceasefire violation by India would be met with a swift and assured response by Pakistan.

In an interview with Sky News, the military’s spokesperson warned that whoever violates Pakistan's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity would face a crushing response.

"Anyone who tries to violate our territory and integrity and sovereignty, our response will be brutal," he warned. He further warned that any serious escalation between the two nuclear powers could have devastating consequences.

The DG ISPR said it would be detrimental for the entire region if India thinks that it could wage a war on Pakistan. He said that countries like the United States are fully cognisant now about Indian designs in the wake of nuclear threats.

Referring to the Kashmir dispute, he said India is harassing the Kashmiri people with the presence of heavy troops by declaring the issue an internal matter. He made it clear that it is the issue that has to be resolved by the Kashmiri people as per the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were martyred in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones.

During the escalation, India sent drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier on Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft.

In response, Pakistan launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including missile storage sites in India.

Subsequently on Saturday, President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after days of strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

'Pakistan paid in same coin which India knew very well'

As Islamabad and New Delhi agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after days of military strikes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday asserted that Pakistan made a deliberate decision to pay in the same coin "which their enemy knew very well — with force".

"Pakistan made it clear that the negotiations, which ought to take place at a table, would now be held on the battlefield," the premier said while addressing the nation.

He expressed the hope that all the outstanding issues, including the water distribution, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and all other unresolved issues, would now be settled by holding negotiations and by adopting a peaceful path.

The prime minister congratulated the entire nation from the core of his heart that they proved to the world their self-esteem and respect, which were dearer to them than their lives, adding, “If anyone challenges the sovereignty, they stand like an iron wall and overpower their enemies.”

“What the enemy did was a cowardly and shameful act, a naked aggression,” but the brave and bold forces, with a display of professionalism, gave a very effective response which would always be remembered as a chapter in modern warfare.

He said on the pretext of the Pahalgam incident, India tried to drag Pakistan into a war, even though, without any delay, they had offered cooperation for an impartial and transparent global probe.

In the face of a flurry of false allegations and accusations, Pakistan showed restraint and patience, he said, adding India tried to infiltrate territories with drones and missile attacks upon innocent people, mosques and civilians besides, tried their patience with botched attacks on military installations and water resources.

He commended the armed forces of Pakistan, whose Jawans were alien to the word of ‘defeat’.

Within a few hours, he said their forces silenced the enemy’s guns and the world would remember how they turned the enemy’s air bases, installations and stockpiles into ashes. "Rafale also failed in the encounter.”