Met office forecasts heatwave across Pakistan until Sunday





A woman wets her face to cool off, while sitting outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015 — Reuters

LAHORE: The Met office predicted on Thursday that the heatwave would continue till Sunday. Temperatures rose above 42 degrees Celsius today in Lahore, which is the highest reading of the summer amid an ongoing heatwave.

High pressure is likely to grip most parts of the country during the next two to three days.

Under the influence of this meteorological condition, day weather is likely to remain four to six degrees Celsius above the normal temperature in the southern half of Pakistan, including Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan, till May 20.

Likewise, day temperatures are likely to remain five to seven degree Celsius above normal in the upper half that includes central, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan till May 19.

A westerly weather system is expected to enter the upper parts of the country on May 19 during the evening or nighttime. Heavy rain-related winds and thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad and Potohar region, including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on May 19 and 20.

Due to heat wave conditions in the country, the general public — especially children, women and senior citizens — are advised to take precautionary measures.

They are asked to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during the day and remain hydrated. Similarly, farmers are advised to manage their agricultural activities and take care of their livestock while taking the weather conditions in consideration.