Pakistan shattered myth of India becoming regional superpower: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan has shattered the myth of India becoming a regional superpower and destroyed its arrogance by shifting the balance of power in the region, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz stated this as he visited the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) operational base at Kamra today.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Upon arrival, the premier was received by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

During the visit, the PM received a comprehensive briefing on the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the air force, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

He engaged with frontline personnel — including pilots, engineers, and technical staff and conveyed profound appreciation for their professionalism, precision, and steadfast dedication to national defence.

Addressing the occasion, Premier Shehbaz stated: "In the wake of unprovoked aggression, Pakistan's Armed Forces exhibited exemplary restraint, strategic foresight, and operational precision, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Their swift and calibrated response not only neutralised the threat but also delivered a decisive blow to hostile military infrastructure — unequivocally reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He further remarked: "The entire nation takes immense pride in the valour and vigilance of its Armed Forces. Under the capable stewardship of the Chief of Army Staff, our defenders have once again underscored that Pakistan’s security is inviolable, and any act of belligerence will be met with a forceful, resolute, and unforgiving response."

India will never remain trapped in its arrogance and pride, he said, adding that Pakistan showed restraint and patience while responding to Indian aggression with great thought and deliberation.

The armed forces precisely targeted the enemy's military installations, the premier added.

Highlighting the Pakistan Air Force’s operational success, the premier added: "Confirmation of successful downing of a sixth Indian aircraft on the night of May 6/ 7, a Mirage-2000 near Pampore east of Srinagar, is further a testament to the PAF's combat excellence and the unflinching resolve of our Armed Forces to protect the motherland at all costs," the ISPR quoted the PM as saying.

He lauded the visionary leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer, acknowledging his pivotal role in modernising the PAF and spearheading the seamless integration of advanced technologies that have significantly enhanced the force's operational capabilities.

In a tribute to the airmen, he observed: "To our fearless pilots and dedicated air personnel — your courage and precision embody the indomitable spirit of Pakistan's Armed Forces. You have stood resolute, upholding the sanctity of our skies and defending the sovereignty of our country with unwavering resolve."

Reaffirming the government's and nation's collective determination, the premier concluded: "Pakistan's Armed Forces remain fully prepared and resolutely committed to defending every inch of our territory. Any aggression will be countered with a timely, proportionate, and decisive response. We stand united, vigilant, and unshakable for the defence of our homeland."

The latest escalation in the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were martyred in unprovoked Indian strikes in different areas of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In retaliation, Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. During the four-day standoff, at least 11 troops and 40 civilians were martyred at the hands of India.

The Saturday's ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump came after Pakistan launched retaliatory action under "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" in response to India's unprovoked missile and drone attacks on Pakistani civilians and military sites.

Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles of the Pakistan Army, and precision munitions of PAF, the ISPR said 26 Indian military targets, as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were hit.

Earlier today, DPM Dar confirmed that the US-brokered ceasefire between nuclear powers Pakistan and India had been extended until May 18.