Stunning display of J-10C human formation honours PAF, allies

Human formation of J-10C fighter jet exhibited by Jhang citizens at Shrine of Hadrat Sultan Bahoo in Shorkot. — Screengrab via Geo News

Citizens of Jhang exhibited a human formation of the J-10C fighter jet to pay a tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the country's allies after the armed forces repelled Indian strikes.

The event was held at the Shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo in Shorkot by the MUSLIM Institute a day ago, which was attended by thousands to express appreciation for the armed forces during the recent escalation with India.

The J-10C aircraft is credited with shooting down at least three Indian Air Force Rafales during the befitting response by the Pakistan Air Force.

The human formation also thanked China, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The nuclear-armed rivals ended their worst military conflict in nearly three decades with a ceasefire announcement on Saturday. The conflict sparked global concerns that it could spiral into a full-blown war.

The fighting began last Wednesday when India launched strikes against what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. The Indian strike came after an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Pakistan said it had nothing to do with the attack on the tourists, adding that India's strike was aimed at civilian targets.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (Loc) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".